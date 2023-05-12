Apple Arcade library adds 20 games, and loads of new updates

While some of us continue to play Spongebob Solitairepants daily, the iOS giant has updated Apple Arcade with loads of new games (20 in total over the past week or so) and updates to popular titles people already know and love. In fact, one of the available Spongebob titles as been updated with a continuation of the Noir Story, in the form of Spongebob: Patty Pursuit.
As part of the 20 titles released last week, there were Arcade Originals such as TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, WHAT THE CAR? and Cityscapes: Sim Builder. I’ve been meaning to grab WHAT THE CAR? because it’s the third game from the WHAT THE GOLF? and WHAT THE BAT? studio, so should be a lot of fun.
“We’re a small team, and we love making comedy games, so we’re happy to unveil our latest project, WHAT THE CAR?,” said Tim Garbos, Triband’s creative director. “The best part is players can enjoy it today on Apple Arcade. It’s a racing adventure filled with comedy — an amazingly absurd car game with lots of laughs — that everyone can play and share with their friends and family”.
Apple has also confirmed that some of the bigger games like Disney Getaway Blast+, Getting Over It+, Farming Simulator 20+, TIME LOCKER+, have been added, too.
Here’s a list of the the updates that have hit Apple Arcade today, too. Note that the “+” means it’s a universal app, so works on iPad as well as iPhone, and that the links take you directly to the Apple Arcade Store version of the game, so if you’re browsing this article on an iOS device and fancy one of the games, the link will take you directly to the game.
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit: A continuation of the Noir Story, this week Patrick is going through Bikini Bottom by night as he gets closer to finding SpongeBob.
- Cut the Rope Remastered: Join Om Nom on the new space board game with all new space-themed levels, activities, and rewards.
- Asphalt 8: Airborne+: Gear up for non-stop action with this latest update, which introduces a range of new cars including the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, Exotic Rides W70, DMC DeLorean Neon Edition, and Morgan Aero GT.
- Football Manager 2023 Touch: Adds a one-time only Boost Bank Balance item to boost clubs balance, along with incorporating Chinese transfer window for teams within the participating leagues.
- Sonic Dash+: By harnessing the power of the seven Chaos Emeralds, new character Super Shadow comes to Sonic Dash+.
- My Little Pony: Mane Merge: Players can check out Dragon Drama, an all-new book featuring fun-filled chapters where Misty Brightdawn sets off on a mission to capture Sparky the dragon, along with new mini-games and new weekly challenge Berry Burst.
- Zookeeper World: Adds 12 new stages, in addition to new rules for the weekly Multi-Puzzle Event.
“Apple Arcade brings together hundreds of fun titles in one gaming destination for our users to discover and enjoy,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade. “Today’s launch boosts our award-winning catalog with 20 new games people will love playing and sharing with their friends and families”.