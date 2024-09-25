Ghost of Yotei, the Ghost of Tsushima sequel, coming 2025

Sucker Punch has revealed its new game Ghost of Yotei at last night’s State of Play, a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima that follows a new protagonist. The story takes place 300 years after Jin’s story and follows Atsu in a new region of Japan, built from the ground up using the technology the PlayStation 5 provides. A brand new trailer was released for the announcement, and it’s safe to say it looks utterly breathtaking.

Speaking on the official PlayStation blog, Senior Communications Manager Andrew Goldfarb said “when we set out to make a new Ghost game, we wanted to maintain the core pillars established in Ghost of Tsushima: playing as a wandering warrior in Feudal Japan, offering freedom to explore at your own pace, and highlighting the beauty of the world.”

The blog goes on to say the developers love origin stories, and wanted to explore someone else wearing the ghost mask in a new place during a new time period. What’s exciting is the way it looks to deliver something groundbreaking, and from the trailer it looks as though Ghost of Yotei is going to be something special.

“While we aren’t diving into story specifics yet today, we can reveal that Atsu’s journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Our story is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day. In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It’s a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it’s the setting for an original story we can’t wait to tell.”

You can watch the Ghost of Yotei trailer below: