Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut coming to PC in May

Sony has announced Ghost of Tsushima is coming to PC on May 16th, and it’ll be the Director’s Cut version, including the multiplayer.

It’s a busy few months for Nixxes Software, the studio handling the PC port, as they’re also on duty for the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC, as well.

Julian Huijbregts, Online Community Specialist, Nixxes Software announced the news on the official PlayStation Blog, saying “The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes the full game, the Iki Island expansion, and the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode. For the past year, the team at Nixxes has been working hard to bring the Sucker Punch in-house engine technology to PC and implement PC features such as unlocked frame rates, a variety of graphics settings and presets, and customizable mouse and keyboard controls”.

With ultrawide monitor support, you can take in the expansive terrain and ancient landmarks with a cinematic field of view. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC is fully optimized for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions and even supports 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC features the latest performance-enhancing technologies. NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 are available with both upscaling and frame generation options. Intel XeSS upscaling is also supported and if your hardware has headroom to spare, you can use NVIDIA DLAA or FSR 3 Native AA to further boost image quality. The game on PC also offers extensive controller support. Use Steam Input to remap and customize the peripheral of your choice to your preference. For a more immersive experience, use a PlayStation DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so you can feel the tension of drawing a bow and the strikes of your sword.

If you wishlist or pre-purchase the game now on Steam or Epic Games Store you can get the following unlocks in-game:

New Game+ Horse

Traveler’s Attire

Broken Armor dyes from Baku’s shop

Brian Fleming, Co-Founder, Sucker Punch said: “We’re proud to announce that our friends and partners over at Nixxes are bringing Ghost of Tsushima to PC! This is a first for Sucker Punch – all our previous work is console-exclusive, so we are excited about all this and Nixxes was the right team to do this project. With them on board, we knew the results would be nothing short of amazing! Now excuse me as I go order a Super Ultra Wide monitor”.

The Director’s Cut edition includes Legends (the multiplayer mode) as well as Iki Island expansion, extra story content that was originally released later.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is coming to PC on May 16th, and is out now for PlayStation 5.