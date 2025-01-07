Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime series announced

Crunchyroll has announced a new anime series for Ghost of Tsushima, adapted from the game, and inspired by “Japanese folktales and mythology”, and it’s coming in 2027.

The series will be in collaboration with Sony Music, PlayStation Productions, and Aniplex, and interestingly, the description of the anime is that it’s going to be based on both “Ghost of Tsushima and its “Legends” cooperative multiplayer experience”.

Crunchyroll says:

The Ghost of Tsushima anime will be produced in collaboration with Aniplex, the studio behind globally celebrated series such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Solo Leveling, and Sword Art Online. The adaptation will be helmed by Director Takanobu Mizuno, with Gen Urobuchi (NITRO PLUS) for Story Composition and animation by KAMIKAZE DOUGA. Together, the team will bring Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’ traditional samurai aesthetics to life with cinematic storytelling and striking visuals. Sony Music will serve as the strategic music and soundtrack partner for the series.

“This project is a testament to the creative synergy within the Sony family, uniting the expertise of PlayStation Studios and PlayStation Productions; the creative team of Sucker Punch Productions and Aniplex; Sony Music’s iconic global artist roster; and Crunchyroll’s fan-first global marketing and distribution footprint,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and ground-breaking.”

“Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn’t be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation,” said Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions. “Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series.”

“We are excited to create new opportunities for our artists to engage with such incredible global IP,” said Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment. “Music plays such a key role in the overall audience viewing experience and we are thrilled to be working alongside our Sony partners to develop compelling content for fans around the world.”

As you’d expect, the series will be exclusive to Crunchyroll, and the team says that more details (including the cast, as well as the creative team) will be revealed in the future.