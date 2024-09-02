Guilty Gear -Strive- coming to Nintendo Switch next January

Bandai Namco has today announced that Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition will be arriving on the console January 25, 2025. For those players excited for next year’s release, the game can now be pre-ordered from the official store.

Head into the final confrontation with That Man, the person responsible for all the destruction and damage to the world and and it’s inhabitants. Join Sol Badguy, his rival Ky Kiske, and a total starting roster of 15 unique characters as they face the astonishing conclusion to a story 20 years in the making!

Here are some of the features coming to the Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition:

Includes the game’s 28 characters (from the base game as well as the three Season Passes) as well as the graphics and fast-paced gameplay that the 3 million players that have joined the game since its release have come to love

Rollback netcode is also available, allowing players to have smooth online battles in all parts of the world.

Featuring 3D visuals that could be mistaken for hand-drawn anime(2.5D), achieved by high quality animation technique of the highly praised Guilty Gear Xrd series.

The series’ charismatic characters have been completely renewed and many new characters join the cast. The gameplay has been reworked from previous games. It remains an easy-to-understand system while it is still really deep when you want to master it.

It also features numerous rock songs composed by Daisuke Ishiwatari, and a story mode longer than a movie, designed not only for Guilty Gear fans, but also anime fans.

We reviewed it back in 2021 and said “In terms of its looks, gameplay and daring choice to mix up the mechanics, Guilty Gear Strive is a real triumph for Arc System Works. The developer is fast becoming the gold standard of the genre. It is going to be extremely fun to see how it plays out in coming months. There’s a five character and two stage rollout of DLC on the horizon, as well as the e-sport tournaments that will feature it heavily. Invest in a decent arcade stick and a set of headphones that allows one to crank up the face-melting soundtrack, and get ready to rock out.”

You can watch the announcement trailer below: