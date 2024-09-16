Unknown 9: Awakening narrative universe trailer released

Bandai Namco is keen to stress that upcoming action adventure title Unknown 9: Awakening is more than just a game. There are books, comics, podcasts, and the publisher says that each “represents a standalone story, the collective of which reveals a larger, overarching adventure”.

To that end, a new “narrative universe trailer” has been released, which looks to give people new to the game a look behind some of these others stories, that builder the wider universe that Unknown 9: Awakening is set in.

Check out the trailer, below:

Unknown 9: Awakening, the narrative-driven action-adventure game by Reflector Entertainment, is set to launch on 18th October 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Follow the journey of Haroona, a Quaestor with extraordinary abilities harnessed from the Fold; a mysterious dimension overlapping our own. Haroona must protect humanity from the Ascendants, who plan to use this powerful dimension to alter the course of human destiny. While you wait to play the game, immerse yourself in Unknown 9’s other adventures, all of which include connections to Awakening and many are available for free. The gripping first issue of the Unknown 9: Torment comic book series introduces you to Jaden Crowe, a troubled young man who gets entangled in a mind-bending adventure. Unknown 9: Out of Sight Season 1 follows paranormal podcasters who seek out regular people with knowledge of the Unknown. The first two instalments of Layton Green’s Genesis Trilogy tell the story of a young astrophysicist who sets out to uncover the truth behind her mentor’s murder, while the upcoming web series Unknown 9: Passage and Unknown 9: The Taylor Files will delve deeper into the Unknown.

We had a brief chance to play the game recently, and it seems pretty interesting. We’re looking forward to playing more, that’s for sure.

