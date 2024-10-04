Bandai Namco reveals Unknown 9: Awakening theme song

Bandai Namco has revealed the theme song from Unknown 9: Awakening, co-composed and performed by BANKS.

The publisher says that: “This uplifting track reflects the journey of the game’s protagonist, Haroona, capturing her inner strength and quest for truth through its powerful lyrics. To shed light on this collaboration, a music video is available now, retracing Haroona’s steps on her quest around the world, to the rhythm of BANKS’ song and lyrics”.

Check out the video for the theme song, below:

Delve into the mysterious world of the Unknown 9, and uncover mysteries hidden in plain sight. You are Haroona, a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own, known only as the Fold. On her quest for powerful hidden knowledge, Haroona will learn to master her unique connection to the Fold, which allows her to channel its powers into our world… But such power does not go unnoticed and Haroona quickly becomes the target of a splinter faction calling themselves the Ascendants, who want to use the Fold to alter the course of human history.

Here’s some key features from the Steam page:

Become Haroona – Play as a young and courageous woman who has the ability to dive into and channel powers from a parallel dimension known as the Fold.

Master the Fold – Leverage your mastery of the Fold and choose your own playstyle. Step into your enemies to control them, dodge bullets, vanish in plain sight, hurl Umbric energy at your opponents, and more.

Journey across the world – From the sands of Mauritania and perilous Indian jungles to the gothic landscapes of 19th century Portugal, discover some of the most mysterious locations the world has to offer.

Discover the Unknown 9 universe – Unknown 9: Awakening lies at the heart of intertwining stories, unfolding through a multitude of Unknown 9 products whose events and characters make up a much larger Storyworld.

Unknown 9: Awakening is coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 17th.