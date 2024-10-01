Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess update adds Okami music tracks

Capcom has announced an update for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which adds some “new gameplay enhancements”.

Before we get to the updates, however, the official soundtrack for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess has also been released, and two new behind the scenes videos which show the making of the game has just hit, which you can check out below.

The “Characters” video takes us straight into the development studio to watch how the in-game costumes and unique movements of the enemy Seethe were created in real life, as well as how the Japanese traditional purifying Kagura dance was recorded through motion capture. Listen in on interviews with Scene Supervisor Saori Izawa, Motion Actor Tsugumi Mugino, and Costume Creator Emi Uchino to learn even more directly from the developers!

The “Music” video showcases the actual performance and recording of the game’s music held in Berlin, Germany, as well as interviews with the development team, Composer Chikara Aoshima, and theme song singer/songwriter ermhoi!

Onto the meat of the update, then, the following new features have been added:

Villagers can now be upgraded multiple levels at a time

Increased the variety of cats and dogs at bases

Added Okami music tracks to the Musician

Can now view details about the villagers at bases.

Added an option to change Yoshiro’s pose in Photo Mode

And much more!

You can check out the “much more” on the official page for the update.

The soundtrack is now available, too, as mentioned. You can grab it via Apple Music, Spotify, or on Amazon Music.

The album contains 53 unique Japanese-style songs, many of them composed by popular Japanese composer Chikara Aoshima, and arranged by renowned arrangers. Each song immerses players deeper into the eerie universe of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess through the use of an analog audio processing method and Dynamic Processing System technology.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is out now on PC, Xbox Series S|X (via Game Pass), and PlayStation 5.