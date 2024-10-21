Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to PC in January 2025

Sony has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to PC on January 25th, 2025, with the option of two versions at launch.

Announced on the Official PlayStation Blog, Aaron Jason Espinoza (Senior Community Manager at Insomniac Games) said: “Once again, we’re happy to share the PC version is being developed and optimized by our friends at Nixxes Software in close collaboration with Insomniac Games, PlayStation, and Marvel Games.”

There will be a standard edition and digital deluxe, with the deluxe including 5 exclusive suits for both Peter and Miles, some early unlocks for suits and gadgets, and an extra five skill points.

“Bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to a new audience on PC together with Insomniac and Marvel Games has been a great experience for us at Nixxes,” says Julian Huijbregts, Community Manager at Nixxes. “We are excited to continue this collaboration and bring Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to PC with a suite of enhanced features, including enhanced ray-tracing options, to take full advantage of a variety of setups and configurations. Stay tuned for more details on features and recommended specs closer to launch.”

“Showcasing our characters to as many fans as possible, in the coolest ways possible, are some of the reasons they are so beloved. In that spirit, we’re excited that our Spider Heroes, their friends, and their Super Villains are coming to PC in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” says Eric Monacelli, Executive Producer for Marvel Games. “Collaborating with Insomniac Games and PlayStation produced a timeless Super Hero video game classic that, thanks to Nixxes and the support of all teams involved, players can now experience on PC with thrilling enhanced features.”

We gave Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 a 9.5/10 score on PS5, saying: “What Insomniac has done is give players a well-written story that fleshes out their own Spider-Man universe while offering excellent combat and traversal, adding small yet important features that make it fulfilling to play as the world’s greatest superhero. It lets you go in webs blazing or using stealth, allowing you to play however you want to. Though the world may have mocked Peter Parker, the timid teenager, Insomniac has reminded us of his awesome might.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out now for PS5, and coming to PC on January 25th, 2025.