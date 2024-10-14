Podcast 556: Metaphor: ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2, UFO 50

The podcast returns and with it comes Lyle to chat lots about the latest Atlus RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio. Is it any good? Yes, probably.

Adam has also seen Metaphor: ReFantazio through to credits, which means he and Lyle have had little time for much else, actually. Well no, that’s not true, since both the duo have also been playing through Silent Hill 2. No, not the original game, the much awaited remake. Has it been worth the wait? Did Bloober Team manage to do it? Listen to find out.

But also listen to find out what Lyle thinks of UFO 50, and if Adam has gotten through any more of the 50-strong list of games. Spoiler: Lyle likes it, and yes, he has. It might be the second time we’ve talked about UFO 50 on the podcast, but hey, it’s 50 games and we’ve been playing Metaphor: ReFantazio, and lots of other things that are under embargo, so bare with us.



