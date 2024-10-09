Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare coming to PC

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting, Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are coming to PC.

It sounds like the PC version will be at co-developed by Double Eleven, as Rockstar says it’s “in collaboration” with the studio, and there will be PC-specific enhancements as well.

Rockstar says: “For the first time in its storied legacy, John Marston’s beloved journey can be experienced on PC in stunning, new detail, with both Red Dead Redemption and its iconic zombie-horror companion story, Undead Nightmare, arriving to PC on October 29.”

Here’s some of the features for the PC version:

Native 4K resolution and beyond at up to 144hz on supported hardware

Monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9)

Full keyboard and mouse support

Upscaling technologies support for Nvidia DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0

Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation

Adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more

Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition. Red Dead Redemption does not feature multiplayer content. Experience the story of former outlaw John Marston as he tracks down the last remaining members of the notorious Van der Linde Gang in the PC debut of the critically acclaimed predecessor to Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption was released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch not that long ago, so given the age of that hardware, there’s a high chance it’ll also run well on Steam Deck, which could be a fantastic place to play the game through again. That said, it does confirm on the Steam page that it’ll require a third-party account in the form of the Rockstar Games account, which you can link to Steam, so we’ll see.

Back in 2018, Mick wrote about it after playing through again, and said: “You may well stick around for the multiplayer, but while it’s a novel incarnation with legs to last, it’s not what RDR is all about. Red Dead Redemption is about John Marston, a relic of a dying world trying to adjust to the birth of a new one, who just wants to be free to live out his days in normalcy but who can’t easily lay to rest the baying demons of his past. As a game, Red Dead Redemption stands apart as a fantastic example of open world role-playing and action gaming. As a story, it’s a tour de force of emotion and character that has never been bettered on this generation of consoles and – with the next gen creeping up on us with the same absolute inevitability that sunset will follow sunrise – probably never will.”

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be released on PC via Rockstar Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store on October 29th.