Red Dead Redemption coming to PS4 and Switch on August 17th

Rockstar has announced that Red Dead Redemption, along with the DLC Undead Nightmare, is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 17th, and the PS4 version will also be playable on PlayStation 5 thanks to backwards compatibility.

Both the Switch and PS4 version has been handled by Double Eleven Studios (Rust, Minecraft Dungeons, Crackdown 3, and a lot more). Rockstar says that “Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch and PS4 also includes Undead Nightmare, the hallowed story expansion that reimagines the world as Marston fights to survive a relentless zombie horde and searches for a cure in a spooky, supernatural twist on the Western genre”, while also adding “In addition to both classic, single-player experiences, newly supported languages include, for the first time, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish”.

The package will cost $49.99 from August 17th, but physical copies will be released on October 13th.

One of the most critically acclaimed games of all time with over 170 Game of the Year Awards, Red Dead Redemption tells the story of former outlaw John Marston as he journeys across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico to track down the last remaining members of the notorious Van der Linde Gang in a bid to save his family. Relive, or experience for the first time, the events immediately following the epic tale of honor and loyalty in the 2018 blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2 as Marston hunts down his former friends and outlaws Bill Williamson, Javier Escuella, and his former gang leader, Dutch van der Linde as the era of the cowboy comes to its end.

Mick wrote a superb feature on Red Dead Redemption for our “Replayed” feature, where he said “As a story, it’s a tour de force of emotion and character that has never been bettered on this generation of consoles and – with the next gen creeping up on us with the same absolute inevitability that sunset will follow sunrise – probably never will”.

As for Xbox, the official page says simply that “Both games are also currently available for Xbox on the Microsoft Store”, which confirms that this is a straight port of the original games to PS4 and Switch.

Red Dead Redemption is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 17th.