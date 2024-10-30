Tales of Graces f Remastered “Battle System” trailer released

Bandai Namco has announced that pre-orders for Tales of Graces f Remastered are now open, and released a new trailer showing the battle system.

Pre-orders have kicked off today for the standard and deluxe edition of the title, which is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on January 17th, 2025.

In the meantime, there’s a new trailer that shows the battle system, as well as the quality of life changes, and (obviously) improved graphics. There are options to speed up dialogue, and you can follow destination markers for “easier navigation”. There’s a hefty list of upgrades in the remaster, which you can check out on the official link, here.

Check it out:

Tales of Graces f Remastered is a remastered version of Tales of Graces f in which the protagonist Asbel makes a fateful encounter in a flower garden with a girl he names Sophie. Years later, together with Prince Richard, their childhood friendship will give them the strength to withstand the most tragic events, as they fight to protect the ones they love and the world they live in. With improved graphic, quality of life additions and more than 80 DLCs from the original game already available, your adventure through the world of Ephinea will be memorable.

Bandai Namco says: “This trailer also introduces you to the simple and fast-paced battle system; be quick on your feet to dodge and focus on your attacks’ timing to keep the hit combo up, allowing you to deal maximum damage. Switching between battle styles will help you close the distance with enemies and control the power and range of attacks. Finally, charge up the Accel Mode gauge to unleash each character’s unique special skills!”

Tales of Graces f Remastered is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on January 17th, 2025.