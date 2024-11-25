Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics physical edition released

Capcom has announced the physical edition of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is out now for Switch and PlayStation 4.

The publisher says: “Relive some of the most iconic fighting and side-scrolling action games featuring everyone’s favourite Capcom characters and Marvel Super Heroes, all from the comfort of your home and available for the first time ever as a physical release on modern platforms”. Oh and also, it’s worth noting the Xbox One version is coming in 2025, as well.

Some of the games included in the collection are:

X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

MARVEL SUPER HEROES

X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

THE PUNISHER

We adored this collection, with Sean Smith saying the following in his review: “The gallery of artwork is another addition that we have come to expect in a retro anthology, but this one is a doozy. When in-play you can view the original arcade bezel/marquee artworks, which caused me to have an intense yearning to go back to an arcade of my youth. There are design sketches that show how characters and stages were originally constructed, with the Punisher being particularly fascinating in this regard. Do not sleep on these often-overlooked extras. If I was going to be greedy, then I would have liked a mission-based challenge or training mode for each game, but you can’t have it all. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is a beautifully curated selection of some of the best one-on-one combat games ever created, with a gun-toting tale of vigilante revenge thrown in as a winsome extra. Essential.”

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Battle It Out Online: Online ranked, casual, and custom matches are available for all six fighting games so you can go head-to-head with family and friends from around the world!

Robust Rollback Netcode: Online matches are supported with rollback netcode for the most stable online gameplay experience!

Be the Best: Climb the global high-score leaderboard across all seven games to show your skills to the rest of the world!

Practice Makes Perfect: Training Mode is now included across all six fighting games so you can master your favorite character or try a new one!

Watch This! All eyes are on the players with Spectator Mode to make watching matches seamless and entertaining!

One-Button Specials: One-Button Specials are now available for players, making these games even more accessible than ever!

There's Levels to This: Difficulty Settings can be adjusted higher or lower for solo players to up the ante or ease up on the challenge!

Additional Features: The collection is a treasure trove for fans of the classic games with an immersive music jukebox to lock in with, an in-game Museum for a trip down memory lane, original Marquee Cards from all titles, the ability to save the game in single-player mode, new display filters to emulate older television and arcade screens, and so much more!

It seems the physical edition on Switch is a code in the box, while the PS4 version is disc-based.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is out now.