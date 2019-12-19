Celebrate the Holidays in GTA Online

Los Santos is getting into the holiday spirit this week, with decorations adorning the Diamond Casino & Resort and other local businesses, not to mention daily freebies for players. You’ll have to check the game daily to find out what you’ll get stuffed into your stocking!

On top of the festivities, the Grotti Furia supercar is now available from Legendary Motorsport.

Logging into GTA Online on December 24th will net you a fairly substantial Christmas Even haul of a Green Reindeer Lights Bodysuit, a Firework Launcher with 20 Firework Rockets and more. Logging in on December 25th will see you get an even bigger gift in the form of free Invade and Persuade RC Tank from Warstock Cache & Carry!

Logging in at any point before January 1st will earn you a bunch of free clothing items, such as Vibrant Check and Red Swirl Motif Pyjamas, plus the Burger Shot and Green Slaying Festive Sweaters.

Head into the Diamond Casino & Resort to have a go on the Lucky Wheel on December 25th for a chance to win a Vapid Clique with Merry Cliquemas livery, or from December 19th you can win an Ocelot Ardent wrapped in a Deck the Halls livery. Any players just playing before December 25th will be gifted the Deck the Halls livery anyway, which is nice.

Finally, you can treat yourself with big festive discounts on Real Estate:

MC Clubhouses – 50% off

MC Business Properties – 50% off

Executive Offices – 50% off

Bunkers – 50% off

Hangars – 50% off

Facilities – 50% off

And more big discounts on vehicles:

Pegassi Tezeract – 40% off

Imponte Deluxo – 30% off

Mammoth Avenger – 40% off

Mammoth Thruster – 40% off

Ocelot Stromberg – 40% off

Armored Kuruma – 40% off

Buckingham Akula – 40% off

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom – 40% off

HVY APC – 40% off

HVY Barrage – 40% off

RCV – 40% off

Don’t forget to link your Twitch Prime and Rockstar Social Club accounts for an extra 10% off the above discounts.