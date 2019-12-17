Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Horizon Zero Dawn Event Guide Part 2 – The Survivor

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is one of the best expansions ever for one of the best games this generation. As was the case with the base game, Capcom has slowly been bringing in collaboration quests that are time-limited. The two big ones so far have been the PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds collaboration and the Resident Evil 2 collaboration. Read about those here. The second part of the Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds collaboration just went live and this guide will help you unlock everything.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds The Survivor quest guide

Unlike the first part of the collaboration which was “Into the Frozen Wilds”, “The Survivor” is a quest that has you hunting a Stygian Zinogre. This quest requires you to be Master Rank 24 or higher. Stygian Zinogre is like a supercharged Zinogre with dragon element. It inflicts dragonblight and has a few new moves.

If you’ve faced Zinogre before, this quest will be pretty easy. Just make sure you have dragon resistance and carry nulberries. You just need to evade or stay out of its way during the area of effect attack and the new move where it charges towards you. Stygian Zinogre is pretty easy overall and the Hoarfrost Reach just has one other monster. You don’t even need to worry about invasions from Savage Deviljho or anything here. Try and flinch shot Stygian Zinogre when not enraged into the wall often because this will help you a lot.

You can either capture or slay Stygian Zinogre. This rewards you with Bluegleam which is an event item. You use this to craft the event armor, palico gear, and upgrade the previous event weapon.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds event part 2 rewards

This part of the collaboration quest lets you craft a full armor set, a palico weapon, a palico armor set, and upgrade the Stormslinger Prototype Light Bowgun.

Shield-Weaver+ armor: This full armor set for your hunter cannot be equipped through individual pieces and can only be used as a full set. It needs Bluegleam x 3, Stygian Zinogre Cortex x 8, Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x 5, Purecrystal x 1 and 80,000 zenny.

Adept Stormslinger Light Bowgun: This is the upgrade for the Stormslinger Prototype Light Bowgun which was included in the previous event. To upgrade the earlier weapon to the Adept Stormslinger, you need Bluegleam x 2, Stygian Zinogre Dragonhold x 4, Stygian Zinogre Hardhorn, Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x 2, and 80,000 zenny. This has attack 416 vs 390 for the non upgraded Stormslinger Prototype Light Bowgun.

Frostclaw Alpha+: This full palico set requires Bluegleam x 1, Stygian Zinogre Dragonlocks x 1, and 2000 research points.

Forgefire Alpha+: This palico weapon can be forged using Bluegleam x 1, Stygian Zinogre Hardclaw x 1, and 1200 research points.

Hopefully that helps you unlock everything in the second part of the Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds collaboration quest in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. This quest is available until January 9, 2020.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is now available on PS4 and Xbox One.