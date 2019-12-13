0 comments

See Exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker In New Fortnite Event

Fortntie fans don’t miss much, but in case you did, last night J.J. Abrams announced that an in-game Fortnite event will see the debut of exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage, ahead of next week’s cinema release. Anyone watching this event will earn themselves a free TIE Whisper Glider, too!

 

If you look in the Fortnite Item Shop right now, you will even find a new array of Star Wars emotes, skins, gliders and pickaxes available for purchase.

 

Doors open for the Live From Risky Reels in-game event tomorrow, December 14th at 6:30pm GMT, with the event itself starting at 7pm GMT.

