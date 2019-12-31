The Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Intro has been leaked

Leaking onto Reddit earlier today, we can now get an early glimpse of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Intro. The game officially launches on March 3, 2020, but it seems we might not have that long to wait, now that a Demo has all but been confirmed thanks to this video. We’ve already seen plenty of this title in terms of information and screenshots to whet our appetite. But we here at God is a Geek can’t wait for the game to finally launch.

You can see the video leak below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake is out on PS4 on March 3, 2020.

Thanks, Reddit.