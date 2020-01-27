BBC Click conducts interview inside the world of Watch Dogs: Legion

The BBC has conducted its first in game interview with the creator of Watch Dogs: Legion.

BBC Click Journalist Marc Cieslak discussed the upcoming game with Clint Hocking, the Creative Director on Watch Dogs: Legion. In a first of its kind, both donned motion capture suits and conducted the interview within the game world itself.

The interview takes place within the virtual Piccadilly Circus in London and discusses the use of real world events like Brexit as the backdrop for the game.

Watch Dogs Legion is the third instalment in Ubisoft’s franchise and is due for release sometime in 2020.