Podcast #425: Cyberpunk 2077, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion

What else were we going to talk about? The biggest game of the year, the most long-awaited game of the year, of last year, of all years? Cyberpunk 2077 is out now and we’ve played it, some of us have played it to credits, others are just starting, but no spoilers here.

Chris Hyde has also been playing Watch Dogs Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising, and the gang of him, Adam Cook, and Mick Fraser have a little chat about those. Last regular pod of the year before #GIAGGOTY? We can’t remember, we’re too tired!

Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).

