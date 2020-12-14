0 comments

Podcast #425: Cyberpunk 2077, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs Legion

by on December 14, 2020
Cyberpunk2077 money tips001
 

What else were we going to talk about? The biggest game of the year, the most long-awaited game of the year, of last year, of all years? Cyberpunk 2077 is out now and we’ve played it, some of us have played it to credits, others are just starting, but no spoilers here.

Chris Hyde has also been playing Watch Dogs Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising, and the gang of him, Adam Cook, and Mick Fraser have a little chat about those. Last regular pod of the year before #GIAGGOTY? We can’t remember, we’re too tired!


Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).

Features, Podcasts

Cyberpunk 2077featImmortals: Fenyx RisingPodcastwatch dogs: legion

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief here at GodisaGeek, I organise almost every bit of content as well as running our weekly Podcast, and being the lead producer on our YouTube Channel. That means I'm very busy and sometimes grumpy. Yay!