Byleth now available on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster

Players can now purchase Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You can either purchase the individual Byleth Challenger Pack, or the character is included in the Fighter’s Pass Vol. 1. If you do buy in, you’ll receive both male and female versions of Byleth. You’ll need to use a variety of attacks, including Byleth’s sword, axe, lance and bow. There’s also a new dynamic map featuring Garreg Mach Monastery, where Byleth resided as a professor in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The new songs included are arrangements of the main Fire Emblem: Three Houses theme.

