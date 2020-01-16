Devil May Cry 3 on Switch is getting a new style feature

You may have missed the announcement from Matt Walker, producer on the Capcom dev team, that Devil May Cry 3 will be getting some new features on the Switch. The first of which has been confirmed in part one of a special video.

Devil Hunters will now be able to seamlessly switch between 6 fighting styles. Four of which will be available from the start, the other two unlocked as you progress. Now there should be no excuse for anyone not getting a SSS combos.

You’ll need to keep an eye on the Devil May Cry social media for a sneak peak at some gameplay.

Also included in the special edition on Switch is the addition of Vergil as a playable character. You’ll also get the chance to take on the “Bloody Palace” survival mode, all 9,999 floors of it.

Devil May Cry 3 is available to pre-purchase now with the other new features being announced on January 30 and February 13.

On top of the pre-purchase is a special promotion for any early bird customers. European players who already own Devil May Cry and/or Devil May Cry 2 Switch can get a discount. There are also discounts available for Devil May Cry & Devil May Cry 2 for anyone who owns or buys any other Switch title of the series from the eShop.