GTA Online Focuses on the Karin Sultan Classic This Week

Have you recently jumped into GTA V on Xbox Game Pass? Or maybe you’ve been playing on either console, or PC, for a good long while and just love to visit GTA Online. Either way, you might want to check out this week’s new additions and discounts.

Leading the charge this week is Southern San Andreas Super Autos’ new arrival, the Karin Sultan Classic.

What about those sweet bonuses, you ask? Well, this week all Rockstar-created King of the Hill and Land Races are offering double rewards! Not only that, but completing the Diamond Casino Heist Finale will earn you an extra 25% GTA$, not to mention that any Support Crew members will take 50% less of a cut, too. More moolah in your pocket for this week’s discounts.

Come on, that was a nice segue, right?

If you haven’t yet completed the Casino Heist and need a little help, there’s a 50% discount on all setup costs across the board. There’s also 25% off all Arcade properties, Game Cabinets and Upgrades.

If all you want is a sweet new ride, there are discounts across a range of vehicles:

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire – 35% off

Lampadati Komoda – 25% off

Maxwell Vagrant – 25% off

Vapid Retinue Mk II – 25% off

Declasse Bugstars Burrito – 25% off

LS Water & Power Boxville – 25% off

Grotti Turismo Classic – 40% off

Lampadati Novak – 40% off

Benefactor Schlagen GT – 35% off

Pegassi Osiris – 40% off

Ocelot XA-21 – 40% off

Finally, if you get yourself over to The Diamond Casino and Resort, give the Lucky Wheel a spin each day for a chance to win the Karin Everon with customised Harsh Souls livery.