International Red Cross and Fortnite Team Up For Liferun

Fortnite’s creative mode is getting a new addition soon, in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

This new “Liferun” will see players taking on the role of International Red Cross Players, racing around the globe to save lives. Not much else is known at this time, but the ICRC is working with streamers Dr Lupo, Lachlan and One Shot Gurl to promote Liferun.

The first presentation of Liferun will take place at PAX South arena in San Antonio on January 19th and will be streamed live on Twitch.