PUBG Season 6 Adds New Map and Explosive New Features

The latest season of content has arrived for PUBG on PC, which means a new Survivor Pass and some brand new features. Including a new, 2×2 map that aims to get the fighting started faster than ever before.

With new breach points on building, sticky bombs and penetrable walls for bullets to tear right through, this new map, Karakin, brings with it a whole host of new, more combat-focused features. Not least of which is the Black Zone, which destroys buildings completely, leaving players open to attack.

Season 6, including Karakin, is available now on PC and will arrive on consoles on January 30th.