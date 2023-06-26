PUBG Nations Cup 2023 teams and host city revealed

KRAFTON has announced that the PUBG Nations Cup will return to Seoul, South Korea, from September 15th to 17th, with a large prize pool of $300,000, which doesn’t yet include additional crowdfunding contributions. The tournament was previously held in Seoul in 2019.

Over the three day event the PUBG Nations Cup will feature 18 (eighteen!) matches, from teams representing 16 territories, which are as follows:

United Kingdom Denmark Germany Türkiye Argentina Brazil Canada United States Australia India Thailand Vietnam China Chinese Taipei Japan Korea

It’ll be an “in person” event (offline) in Seoul, and although tickets are available, it’s going to be live streamed via the official channels. If you do go, KRAFTON says there will “a range of exciting on-site events for attendees to enjoy”.

The previous tournament event was in Bangkok, Thailand, last year, where the UK team won the whole thing. The developer/publisher says that “of the Europe and Middle East teams, Team Germany and Türkiye are also returning to the stage after their participation in the two previous editions. This year, Team Denmark is a new addition to the territories participating in the tournament”.

More info, including pricing and how to get tickets for the event are coming “in the future”, though there’s plenty of time since the event isn’t happening until September. KRAFTON says that “PUBG Nations Cup is a unique PUBG Esports event where the current all-star players compete in their national uniforms for a chance to become the best PUBG national team and secure a share of the prize pool”.

PUBG has recently had a gear overhaul, and a new tactical gear slot added, so it’ll be interesting to see how these changes affect the pro players competing for the big bucks.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is out now for PC and console, while a mobile version (PUBG Mobile) is also available.