Will Football be coming home, when Copenhagen hosts second Fifa eNations Cup this May? As part of the Fifa 20 global series, National Fifa eSports teams will collide over three days for national pride and a large prize pool – in front of a live audience.
Speaking on the decision to host the tournament in Denmark, Christian Volk, Director of eFootball & Gaming at FIFA, said:
“As a nation rich in eSports history and with an exciting and enthusiastic fan base, Denmark and the DBU were a natural choice to host the FIFA eNations Cup in 2020. Building on the incredible success and interest in the inaugural event last year in London, we are excited to take the FIFA eNations Cup to Denmark and bring the excitement and passion of an international and innovative team format like the FIFA eNations Cup to Danish fans, as well as a live audience, for the very first time.”
These huge eSports events always impress me, and Copenhagen is an interesting and beautiful city to host the three day event. Best of luck to all the teams.