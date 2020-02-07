Sonic Travels the World With Snapchat

With the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie due in cinemas next week, Paramount Pictures is partnering with Snapchat to bring our little blue friend to Augmented Reality.

In the movie, Sonic puts trust in his friends to navigate Earth, after coming to escape evil forces who are trying to steal his super-speed powers. Once on earth, following a series of accidental mishaps, Sonic’s adventures continue as he tries to evade capture by the tyrannical roboticist, Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carey. Now, Sonic is befriending Snapchatters to help him on his quest to save the world, through the magic of AR.

For the first time ever, London’s iconic Tower Bridge has been transformed into a Snapchat Landmarker where users will be challenged, via an AR lens, to collect as many rings as possible, before Sonic appears on the bridge itself.

Other world landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, the Sphinx and LA’s Chinese Theatre, will also feature in this Snapchat AR adventure.

If you can’t make it to a landmark, the lens will work in face cam, transforming you into into Dr. Robotnik!

Snapchat’s Sonic the Hedgehog Landmarker Lens will be live today at Tower Bridge and London’s Natural History Museum, before moving on to other global landmarks.

Sonic the Hedgehog will release in cinemas on February 14th.