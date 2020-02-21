Win Two Point Hospital on the console format of your choice

Are you excited at the prospect of running your own hospital? Well, Two Point Hospital is finally coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and we’ve a boxed copy of each format to give away to some lucky winners in our Two Point Hospital competition.

You may be aware, but we’re quite the fan of this game, scoring it 9/10 on PC back in 2018, and 8.5/10 for PS4, with the Switch version also getting an 8.5/10. All told, this is a great game. Even better, this console version comes with all the DLC and with future, free updates adding in the sandbox content that’s already on PC. What’s not to love? So we’ve teamed up with SEGA to give away a copy of each console edition. Nice.

Due to the physical nature of this competition, we’re only able to accept winners from UK and Ireland. Make sure you use as many entries into the competition as you can, as the more points you gain, the higher your chances. Importantly, remember to leave your email address and choice of format, should you win. It’s pretty self explanatory, so just have a look at the box below, use the Twitter options, Youtube ones, and even visit the website to gain more entries. We’re going to close the Two Point Hospital competition at the end of Wednesday night (UK), so we can post them Thursday and you receive your prizes for Friday playing.

