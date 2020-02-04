Zombie Army 4: Dead War has a new trailer

0 comments
To go along with the launch of the new Zombie Army, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, there’s a new launch trailer to sink your teeth into. Naturally you’ll have read our review before you see this but just in case you need a refresher you can check it out here.
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is out now, digitally on PC and physically and digitally for PS4 and Xbox. If non-standard fancy editions are more your kind of thing then you might like the sound of these:
Deluxe Edition
This version comes with the main game, obviously, and includes additional extras like;
- Undead Airman Character Pack
- Solid Gold Weapon Pack
- FG-24 Semi-Auto Rifle Bundle
- The Undercover Karl Character Outfit Pack
Super Deluxe Edition
The extra fancy deluxe edition comes with the game, again obviously, and includes the following post launch content;
- 3 new Campaign Missions
- 4 new Character Packs
- 9 new Weapon Bundles
- 5 new Weapon Skin Packs
- 4 new Character Outfit Packs
Now you’re caught up with the details, treat yourself to this launch trailer.