Zombie Army 4: Dead War has a new trailer

To go along with the launch of the new Zombie Army, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, there’s a new launch trailer to sink your teeth into. Naturally you’ll have read our review before you see this but just in case you need a refresher you can check it out here.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is out now, digitally on PC and physically and digitally for PS4 and Xbox. If non-standard fancy editions are more your kind of thing then you might like the sound of these:

Deluxe Edition

This version comes with the main game, obviously, and includes additional extras like;

Undead Airman Character Pack

Solid Gold Weapon Pack

FG-24 Semi-Auto Rifle Bundle

The Undercover Karl Character Outfit Pack

Super Deluxe Edition

The extra fancy deluxe edition comes with the game, again obviously, and includes the following post launch content;

3 new Campaign Missions

4 new Character Packs

9 new Weapon Bundles

5 new Weapon Skin Packs

4 new Character Outfit Packs

Now you’re caught up with the details, treat yourself to this launch trailer.