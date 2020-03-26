Capcom Announces Potential Delay to Resident Evil 3 Physical Copies

As part of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in many countries, Capcom UK has announced via Twitter that the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake’s physical release may be affected by delays.

Please take a moment to read this message. pic.twitter.com/0OBBAbzAej — Capcom UK (@Capcom_UK) March 26, 2020

It states:

Although the global release date for Resident Evil 3 remains April 3rd, 2020, some European markets may experience delayed deliveries or availability of physical goods, including disc copies of the games.

While this isn’t a surprise, with Final Fantasy VII Remake expecting similar physical delays, it may see an increase in digital sales across the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live, for Resident Evil 3.

Resident Evil 3 will still arrive digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd, with only physical copies possibly expecting delays.