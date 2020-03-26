Evil Dead’s Ash Possibly Mortal Kombat 11’s Next DLC Kharacter

According to an email received by IGN, it looks like Evil Dead’s Ash, more specifically the character from Army of Darkness, could well be the next DLC character coming to Mortal Kombat 11.

You’ll notice the trademarks for current additions such as the recent Spawn and DC’s Joker appear, but sandwiched between them is the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios trademark for “ASH” and “ARMY OF DARKNESS” which suggests Bruce Campbell’s iconic character could well be making an appearance in the NetherRealm Studios fighter.

I guess we’ll just have to wait for official konfirmation (sorry, not sorry) at some point in the near future, probably as part of a second Kombat Pack.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.