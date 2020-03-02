Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo is now available to play

Square Enix has announced today that PlayStation 4 owners worldwide can now get their hands on a playable demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake. This gives players the chance to try out the game ahead of its launch on April 10, 2020. It is available to download now from the PlayStation® Store. The demo content is the opening chapter from the game and the iconic Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission. Additionally, those who download the demo before May 11, 2020, will also receive an exclusive PS4 theme at launch.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch on PS4 on April 10, 2020.