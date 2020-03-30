0 comments

Remastered NieR Replicant Coming to Consoles and PC

Previously only available in Japan, the origin of the NieR franchise is coming to the West for the first time with NieR Replicant ver1.22474487139.

 

Square Enix brings together NieR: Automata director Yoko Taro, producer Yosuke Saito and composer Keiichi Okabe, collaborating with Toylogic to bring this remaster to life.

NieR Replicant ver1.22474487139 takes you on a brother’s journey to find a cure for his sister’s deadly disease, a quest that will “make them question everything.” It is currently in development for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

In related news, it was also announced that NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass on April 2nd. Probably worth checking out, if you haven’t played it yet.

Gary Bailey