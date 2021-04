Nier Replicant has been played to completion and we get to discuss whether it’s better than Automata, and how we feel about it overall. Returnal is in our PS5s as well, and it’s time for us to have a short chat about our early impressions of that PS5 exclusive. Outriders still seems to be dominating our playtime, and Chris Hyde has finally had a bit of a go on it, now!

Download the podcast in MP3 format, here.