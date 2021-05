Returnal is out now and we’ve played it, and it seems to be another cracker from Housemarque. Is it worth the £70 entry fee, though? Is ANY game worth that? Let’s discuss it.

Nier Replicant is also still on our minds as Chris Hyde is playing through that, but how do the others feel about it? Also, with Resident Evil Village so close to release date, Chris White is playing through Resident Evil 7 finally.

