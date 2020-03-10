Get ready to rock and roll, as Rock of Ages 3 Make & Break is coming to PC and consoles on June 2nd. With custom courses to smash your way through, the outlandish physics boulder (and more) game is back to fulfil all your destructive needs.

“Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is an incomparable blend of tower defense-style base designing and swift, arcade-paced demolition via guidable boulders. The action is backed by a hilarious reimagining of history across an inventive campaign and distinctive game modes. Debuting the series’ first-ever level creator, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break allows players to craft and share their dream experiences while enjoying challenges made by other players in the community.”

I loved how unique the first game in the series was, but never got round to the second. This June I might have to jump back into Rock of Ages’ bizarre world.