Apple Arcade is consistently going from strength to strength, with regular new high quality additions. This week is no exception, as First person RPG Towers of Everland arrives on Apple Arcade.

“Welcome to the Towers of Everland, where players test their skills in first-person battle against the hordes of fiendish monsters. Exploration, combat and RPG elements come together as players set out on an adventure to conquer tower after tower. With endless variation, no two games are ever the same. Along their journey, players will craft weapons and armor from hundreds of unique pieces and master their arsenal to help rebuild and revitalize the Great City.”

This is the kind of high quality mobile game that you simply can’t find outside of Apple Arcade. If I owned a single Apple product I’d definitely be downloading it.