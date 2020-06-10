It’s always interesting watching a new MMO come into fruition. With Closed Beta beginning next month, in a new blog post Amazon’s MMO New World showcases character progression. With detailed discussion on base stats, gathering and crafting skills, for anyone interested in the nitty gritty of this sprawling RPG world. The post can be found here, and it you’re tempted to dip in all preorders come with Beta access next month.

“You will arrive to Aeternum battered and weak, but by venturing into this daunting and supernatural land you will find your power and forge your destiny. You will learn by doing, harden through combat, and become as dangerous as the forces you will face. How will you choose to grow in power and knowledge as you adventure in Aeternum? “