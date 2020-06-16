Full LEGO Super Mario Product List Revealed

The LEGO Group has unveiled the full range of LEGO Super Mario sets, from the Starter Course all the way to Character Packs.

The Starter Course is the only way to pick up LEGO Mario himself, who can then be used with the Expansion Sets such as Mario’s House, Guarded Fortress and even Yoshi!

“With today’s announcement, 16 LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs,” said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo Co., Ltd. “Each player’s preferences and imagination are different. By adding already owned LEGO bricks onto the Starter Course, and different LEGO Super Mario expansion sets, we hope that people can create various different Mario worlds and continue enjoying them indefinitely.”

There will also be a free LEGO Super Mario app, which keeps track of course scores and will even provide digital building instructions. These can be zoomed and rotated to aid in the building process.

Here is the full list of LEGO Super Mario products:

Starter Course

71360 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Adventures with Mario Starter Course (59,99 USD/EUR)

Expansion sets

71362 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Guarded Fortress Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR)

71363 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Desert Pokey Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

71364 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

71365 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

71366 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

71367 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set (29,99 USD EUR)

71368 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set (69,99 USD/EUR)

71369 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (99,99 USD/EUR)

71376 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (39,99 USD/EUR – available only with select retailers)

71377 – LEGO® Super Mario™ King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR- available only with select retailers)

Power-up Packs

71370 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Fire Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71371 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71372 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Cat Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71373 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Builder Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

Character Packs

71361 – LEGO® Super Mario™ Character Packs (4,99 USD/3,99 EUR)

The full LEGO Super Mario assortment launches on August 1st 2020, with pre-orders now available on LEGO.com.