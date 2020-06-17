0 comments

New Street Power Football Trailer Shows Off Freestyle Mode

by on June 17, 2020
 

New arcade football game Street Power Football, announced last month, has a new mode for you to check out: Freestyle mode.

You can see it for yourself in this here trailer:

 

Street Power Football brings in talent from real freestyle, panna and street soccer global ambassadors, such as Sean Garnier and Liv Cooke. Joining the existing line-up are:

Belgium’s Soufiane Benkoc

Poland’s Aguska Mnich and Michal Rycaj

France’s Yoanna Dallier and Andreas Freestyle

Japan’s Yo Katsuyama and Kazane Flower Boy Shimazaki

Portugal’s CrisFreestyle

Czech Republic’s Peter Karasek

Italy’s Laura Biondo

and

Colombia’s Boyka Ortiz

Street Power Football combines creative style with high-energy action for an over-the-top soccer and arcade videogame experience. Street Power Football features six distinct game modes, tons of customizable options to style your team to your liking, pumped up music, stages and ambassadors from around the world, with more gameplay videos to be revealed soon showcasing Panna mode, Trick shot mode, Street Power match game mode.

 

Street Power Football is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam in Summer 2020.

