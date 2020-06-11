New trailer shows 15 minutes of Borderlands 3 DLC gameplay

Vault hunters rejoice, as Gearbox have released a new trailer that shows 15 minutes of Borderlands 3 DLC gameplay. The new campaign add-on is coming on June 25th, and is titled Bounty of Blood.

“Bounty of Blood features an all-new setting: the harsh desert planet of Gehenna. Here your Vault Hunter will interact with an entirely new cast of characters as an unseen narrator commentates your adventure. Your mission? To claim a bounty on The Devil Riders, a vicious gang of bandits that’s been terrorizing the small town of Vestige.

Along the way, you’ll run into fresh faces like Rose, a warrior who’s adept with pistol and katana alike, and Juno, a rough-and-tumble brawler with a checkered past. Your actions will have a direct impact on Vestige and its denizens, as you help build the town back up through story missions and Crew Challenges.

Bounty of Blood also features several gameplay additions, like the customizable JetBeast hoverbike that’ll help you traverse the open plains quickly. You’ll also find four brand new interactive objects that will aid you in combat and exploration. The Traitorweed, for example, can temporarily turn enemies into allies when shot, while the Breezebloom will boost your Vault Hunter to great heights so you can reach otherwise-out-of-reach areas. And of course, there’ll be loads of new loot to chase after.”

When this DLC drops in two weeks, it will be immediately available for season pass and super deluxe edition owners. If looting and shooting is your game, then you’ll have plenty to enjoy on June 25th.