Oceanhorn 2 Golden Edition arrives on Apple Arcade

June 8, 2020
 

Apple’s game subscription service continues to add more high quality mobile games. For fans of Zelda like adventures, today Oceanhorn 2 Golden Edition arrives on Apple Arcade.

“Prequel to the acclaimed Oceanhorn: Monsters of Uncharted Seas, Oceanhorn 2 follows the adventures of a young Knight who sets out on a magical journey across vast regions of Gaia to defend the lands and people of Arcadia from Warlock Mesmeroth’s Dark Army. This time, the protagonist is joined by two other characters – Trin, the granddaughter of Arcadia’s leader Archimedes, and Gen, a mysterious robot wielding an old Samurai weapon. Players control characters with contextual commands during tactical battles and puzzle-solving. Featuring gorgeous Zelda-esque visuals, Oceanhorn 2 offers open-world exploration, hack ‘n slash combat, and a variety of puzzles and quests that amass into a polished 20-hour action-filled RPG adventure, currently available on Apple Arcade.”

Spending 20 hours on a story based mobile game doesn’t happen often outside of Apple Arcade anymore, and Oceanhorn 2 just looks incredible.

Lyle Carr