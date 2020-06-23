This Week in Red Dead Online: Bounty Hunter Bonuses, Discounts and More

It’s that time again, as we learn what you’ll be seeing in Red Dead Online this week.

First up, Bounty Hunters and Moonshiners take the spotlight. Bounty Hunters get double role XP on all Bounty Missions and Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events, not to mention 50% extra RDO$ on all Bounty Missions. Yep, that also includes Legendary Bounties.

Moonshiners also get double role XP for Moonshiner Missions and Moonshiner Free Roam Events, plus that sweet extra 50% RDO$ for all Moonshiner Sell Missions.

You can also get 5 Gold Bars off the price of a Moonshiner Shack or Bounty Hunter Licence, as well as 35% off Role Items for Moonshiners and Bounty Hunters. Not a bad time to get into these roles, eh?

This week also sees the return of all this season’s limited-time clothing, in the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue. Expect a slew of items to be available during this short period, including Outfits, Shoes & Boots, Coats, Jackets & Uppers, Gloves, Hats, Pants, Skirts & Chaps, Vests & Bandoliers, and Masks & Bandanas.

Finally, Twitch Prime users will also find some new bonuses in Red Dead Online this week. This includes a bonus 1000 RDO$, 6000 Trader XP and 50 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs. There are also Twitch Prime discounts, including 5 Gold Bars off a Butcher’s Table, plus 40% off a horse, stable stall and shotgun.