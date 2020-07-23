FIFA 21 Revealed in New Trailer

After the divisive cover reveals, EA has finally shown FIFA 21 to the world.

Have a look, why not?

That’s not everything, of course. A few tidbits of information have been shared about the gameplay, too.

Explode past defenders with the new Agile Dribbling system. Faster footwork gives you more control and responsiveness in one-on-one situations, and new skill moves like the bridge dribble and ball roll fake turn provide you with the means to explode past defenders. New Positioning Personality raises the importance of positional awareness. World-class forwards will hold their runs to stay level with the last defender to stay onside, playmakers will hunt for space to operate between the lines, while the best defenders will close down passing lanes more effectively to make it harder for the opposition to create opportunities. Creative Runs give you new options for influencing your team’s movement off the ball, revolutionising attacking build-up play in FIFA 21 and providing you with more ways to break down the defence.

There’s also a new management experience to be found in Career Mode.

Experience a whole new way to play out your season with the new Interactive Match Sim. Jump in and out of matches to influence the course of the action, or take charge of key moments including penalties and free kicks to change the outcome of the match. Monitor match data and make changes directly from the sim based on the match stats and your players’ performance levels and stamina. Manage your players’ development in greater detail with a revamped growth system. Turn right backs into right wingers, defensive midfielders into centre backs, and more to fill gaps in your team, and monitor player attribute changes during training to see how your squad is progressing.

What about Ultimate Team? Co-op is the latest feature to be added to the game’s most popular mode.

FUT Co-Op lets you team up with a friend and compete for rewards. Join forces in both Division Rivals and Squad Battles to earn weekly progress, and work towards brand new Co-Op Objectives that reward playing together beyond winning on the pitch.

EA’s “Dual Entitlement” means that you can also take your FUT progress to the next generation of consoles.

If you upgrade to the next generation consoles using Dual Entitlement you can take your FUT Club from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and back again with cross-gen transfer markets and leaderboards in FUT 21.

FIFA 21 releases on October 9th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with a Legacy Edition coming to Nintendo Switch on the same day. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions will release at a later date.