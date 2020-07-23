0 comments

GRID Autosport on Switch to add multiplayer & LABO support

Fans of the Nintendo Switch title GRID Autosport have a few things to look forward to next week.

Feral Interactive along with Codemasters have announced today that next Thursday, 30 July, online multiplayer will release.

The latest update follows a patch back in February of this year that allowed for local ad- hoc multiplayer that allowed for up to eight players to link their systems.

Alongside the new multiplayer update will support for three popular peripherals – the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit, the HORI Pro Deluxe wheel and HORI Pro Mini wheel.

