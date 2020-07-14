LEGO introduces the new NES Building Kit

The LEGO Group has announced a new LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System Building Kit! This means you can now build your very own NES console with LEGO brick, and maybe even put your own colourful spin on it. The new kit is as realistic as it can be and even comes with its own 1980s style LEGO TV set. This TV won’t even need an aerial which is a big bonus.

The NES Building Kit comes with a controller, connecting cable and plug and an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking feature. As mentioned the kit also comes with the buildable retro TV. This TV also features a flat 8-bit mario figure on a rolling screen. You will also get an action brick LEGO Mario from the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course. The figure can be scanned so he reacts to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups.

“Super Mario has been a cherished figure in the gaming world for over thirty years now,” said Maarten Simons, Creative Lead on LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System™, the LEGO Group. “Many adults still fondly remember that first time they saw Mario leap across the small screen, even if the graphics were a lot simpler than they are today. With the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, we’re letting them truly indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again – and even to share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children.”

The LEGO NES will be available from LEGO Retail Stores and LEGO.com from August 1. From 2021 it will be available at other retailers.

The full LEFO Super Mario product line will also be available from August 1 available from the LEGO website.

To go along with this announcement there was also a video showing off the NES Building Kit in action.