Red Dead Online Is All About Bounty Hunting This Week

It’s time for another round of “this week in Red Dead Online.”

This week is all about the Bounty Hunters, starting with a 50% boost in RDO$ and Role XP for all Legendary Bounty Missions. Furthermore, if you gain one Rank as a Bounty Hunter, there’s a sweet RDO$100 extra in it for you.

What if you’ve already reached the max Rank? Well, that’s simple: you’ll be rewarded with a Treasure Map and 10 sticks of Volatile Dynamite!

Not got your licence yet? Well, anyone picking up their Bounty Hunter licence between July 14-27th will earn themselves a lovely RDO$200 bonus.

Away from the bounty hunting, there’s a selection of discounts across the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue. You can grab yourself a nice 40% discount on all Single and Double Bandoliers, Sniper Rifles, Machetes, Skirts, Chaps, Half-Chaps and select Winter-style Coats.

Finally, linking your Twitch Prime and Rockstar Social Club accounts will earn you a bonus RDO$1000, plus:

Offer for 5 Gold Bars off the Butcher Table which starts the Trader Role

Rewards for 6,000 Trader XP

Offer for 40% off a Horse

Offer for 40% off a Stable Stall

Offer for 40% off a Shotgun

50 Incendiary Buckshot Slugs

Time to get into (or return to) Red Dead Online?