UFC 4 gets a new career mode trailer

EA Sports has revealed a new trailer showing off the overhauled Career Mode for UFC 4. Players will be taken on a journey with the ultimate goal being to become the undisputed Champion. As well as fighting in the octagon you’ll also be making your way outside the ring. You’ll experience things like friendships, rivalries, injuries and weight class play into your career.

Coach Davis will be with you every step of the way to help navigate you through the Fighter Evolution and Relationships systems. There’s the added bonus where each storyline is different.

The career mode trailer, which was mentioned in the title, can be found below this.

UFC 4 will be released on PS4 and Xbox One on August 14. If you feel like dropping a pre-order just now you’ll get some bonus content. This includes boxing champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua along with the Backyard and Kumite Customisation Packs containing in-game cosmetics.

Those of you with EA Access are also in for a treat. You will be able to try out an early access trial and have the opportunity to take part in pre-launch and UFC 4 challenges. These challenges unlock in-game currency starting on August 7.

Now onto the trailer. Get yer peepers round that career mode goodness below.