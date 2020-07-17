Warhammer Weekend Sees Deals Galore on GOG.com

To celebrate the latest Warhammer release, GOG.com is having a Warhammer Weekend, which sees big discounts on over a dozen games, including many that are new to its digital platform. There’s even a 100% discount on Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War!

You can see the full list of Warhammer games and add-ons here, with many of them discounted, including Warhammer: Chaosbane (-65%), Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition (-67%), Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (-70%), and Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (-60%), and many classic titles like Warhammer: Mark of Chaos – Gold Edition (-20%).

The Warhammer Weekend runs until July 20th, which is also when the Rites of War giveaway ends.